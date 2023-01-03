After his goal in the Stadio Artemio Franchi against Fiorentina, Stephen Humphrys had hailed the strike and the Hearts fans’ response as one of the most memorable of his career.

Hearts' Stephen Humphrys celebrates after making it 3-0 during the victory over Hibs.

Now that claim has been revised after the striker claims scored in Monday’s 3-0 derby victory over Hibs. The stoppage time goal ended any lingering fears of a smash and grab. But it also signalled the 25-year-old’s return in clinical fashion.

“It was definitely better than Florence,” said Humphrys. “You can’t even compare it. The travelling fans in Florence were amazing but the atmosphere at the derby was just something else. It’s one of the best feelings I’ve had for a long time. The fans were great. The atmosphere was incredible; the best atmosphere I’ve played in for a long, long time. I’m just happy we could give the fans the win.”

Out for the past 10 weeks with an ankle injury, that knock interrupted play just as he was finding his scoring form following his September loan signing from Wigan. Opening his Hearts account with a point-saving finish at Kilmarnock, he added that face-saving effort which helped stem the flow against Fiorentina and as an industrious, confident and forward-thinking player he strengthened Robbie Neilson’s options.

“Yes I thought I had got some good momentum going,” continued Humphrys. “I’d settled in here, early doors, because it’s such a good group of lads. So to get the injury was annoying because it was a little niggly one that just wouldn’t settle down. I was actually back in full training when we went to Spain [during the World Cup break] and I thought I would be coming back and playing straight away but then in one of the sessions it happened again. I’ve just been working hard in the gym with Beni [Baningime] and Boycie [Liam Boyce] and the boys who have been injured and to come back and score against Hibs was a great feeling.”

The clinical finish to put the tin lid on Hearts new year’s derby win did not betray any signs of rustiness and, having hit the ground running, the forward is looking to make up for lost time, having been inspired by the scoring exploits of the prolific Lawrence Shankland.

“Shanks does what Shanks does best and he got us a two goal lead,” said Humphyrs. “The third goal killed it off and it allowed us to take a deep breath because Zander [Clark]’s saves in the second half kept us in it. They could have got a goal back and had a bit of momentum so a lot of credit goes to Zander and the defence. Toby [Sibbick] and Kye [Rowles] were incredible as well.

“Shanks is probably the best player I’ve played with in terms of playing with his back to goal. His hold up play is 10/10. He very rarely loses the ball. To be able to watch him and learn from him is great and he is a top guy as well. Nobody has a bad word to say about Lawrence. Playing alongside him and watching him can only help me.