Ex-Hearts defender set for SPFL return with Kilmarnock move

Dylan McGowan is set to return to Scottish football. Picture: SNS

The 29-year-old will become the club’s 15th summer signing as Tommy Wright rebuilds the squad following relegation to the Championship.

A medical is set to take place after McGowan departed Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday having agreed to terminate his contract with one year remaining.

He has played for the Wanderers for the past two seasons and was club captain last campaign.

The Australian moved to Hearts from his homeland in 2008, joining up with brother Ryan who had made the switch two years previous.

He would make 64 appearances before returning to Australia to join Adelaide United. Three impressive seasons saw him return to Europe, joining Portuguese top-flight side Paços de Ferreira.

From there, McGowan had spells with South Korean outfit Gangwon and Vendsyssel of Denmark before joining Western Syndey Wanderers in 2019.