Former Hearts defender goes viral with sensational scorpion goal - 'moment I'll remember for rest of my life'

Ben Garuccio of Western United celebrates after scoring his scorpion goal.

The 26-year-old left-back went viral on social media after he diverted a cross into the net during the 3-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers with a “scorpion” kick.

It was the second goal of the game for Garuccio, who joined Western United from Melbourne City earlier in the A-League season.

Commenting on his goal, Garuccio tweeted “a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” before adding an emoji of a scorpion.

Garuccio signed for Hearts in the summer of 2018 by then manager Craig Levein from Adelaide United, but his time at Tynecastle was blighted by injury. He played 21 league games in total.