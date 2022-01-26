Ellis Simms lined up for Hearts debut against Celtic after completing loan switch from Everton

The 21-year-old completed a medical in Edinburgh this afternoon and has officially joined the Tynecastle club until the end of the season.

Simms is part of Everton’s under-23 team and signed a new contract in November which keeps him at Goodison until summer 2024.

He made his English Premier League debut last month as Everton drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and is a regular goalscorer for the under-23 side.

Simms also claimed ten goals in 24 appearances during a loan spell at Blackpool in the second half of last season. That contribution helped the Lancashire side achieve promotion to the Championship before he returned to his parent club.

On signing for Hearts, Simms said: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s a massive club. As soon as I heard they were interested I was delighted to come here and kickstart my career again.”

He also revealed that former Everton teammate and current Hearts star Beni Baningime helped convince him to make the move.

"I’ve known Beni for a long time now,” Simms explained. “I’ve spoke to him and he was just full of compliments for Hearts and as soon as he told me I just felt this was the place I needed to come.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, speaking to Hearts’ website, added: “I’m really happy to get a player of Ellis’ quality on board.

“We’ve made no secret of looking for a striker and in Ellis we’ve found what we’ve been looking for.

“He’s got a great pedigree and all the attributes to be a success up here, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “It’s always been about quality over quantity for us and we’ve got real quality in Ellis.

“He’s someone we’ve been tracking for a long time and although it looked like he may have gone to the English Championship we’ve managed to attract him up here, which speaks volumes about this club.

“Our thanks go to Everton for their assistance with the move and I am, like I’m sure our fans will be, really excited to watch Ellis play for Hearts.”