Ellis Simms ends all Hearts transfer talk with Championship move confirmed

Hearts’ hopes of a return for striker Ellis Simms have been dashed once and for all after the Everton striker’s next move was confirmed.

By David Oliver
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:44 am
After spending an impressive six months on loan at Tynecastle last season – one which included his highlight goal at Hampden against Hibs – a return for Simms was high on the summer wishlist of many in Gorgie, Robbie Neilson included.

The manager admitted the club had been priced out of a move for Simms earlier this month, with Everton keen on selling the striker for £500,000. Wages were also a stumbling block prompting the Hearts boss to pursue a reunion with his former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland who arrived at Tynecastle last week.

Now Simms’ next move has been confirmed and ended any lingering hopes of a return to Edinburgh to add to his seven goals from last season.

Simms has joined newly-promoted Sunderland in the English Championship on a season-long loan having also had interest from Huddersfield, Millwall, Blackpool as well as the Jambos.

"He will complement Ross Stewart,” said Alex Neil, his new manager at The Stadium of Light, “but equally he will provide competition and he joins following two really good loan spells at Blackpool and Hearts. He’s a big lad, who is direct, quick and mobile – and he’s been a serial goalscorer.

"There’s been a lot of Championship interest in Ellis, but we have managed to secure his signature and we are delighted to get the deal across the line.”

Ellis Simms has joined Sunderland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
