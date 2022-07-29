Ellis Simms ends all Hearts transfer talk with Championship move confirmed

After spending an impressive six months on loan at Tynecastle last season – one which included his highlight goal at Hampden against Hibs – a return for Simms was high on the summer wishlist of many in Gorgie, Robbie Neilson included.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Simms’ next move has been confirmed and ended any lingering hopes of a return to Edinburgh to add to his seven goals from last season.

Simms has joined newly-promoted Sunderland in the English Championship on a season-long loan having also had interest from Huddersfield, Millwall, Blackpool as well as the Jambos.

"He will complement Ross Stewart,” said Alex Neil, his new manager at The Stadium of Light, “but equally he will provide competition and he joins following two really good loan spells at Blackpool and Hearts. He’s a big lad, who is direct, quick and mobile – and he’s been a serial goalscorer.

"There’s been a lot of Championship interest in Ellis, but we have managed to secure his signature and we are delighted to get the deal across the line.”