'Earlier the better': Robbie Neilson responds to Ron Gordon over Hibs-Hearts comments

Robbie Neilson takes his Hearts team to Easter Road on Sunday for the derby.

The Tynecastle manager was responding to comments from Hibs owner Ron Gordon, who has underlined his dissatisfaction with the authorities for allowing the fixture to be scheduled for round two of the league programme.

Gordon complained that the timing effectively devalued the clash and made “zero” business sense.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is Hibs’ first home league game of the season and Gordon argued that there would have been a big crowd regardless of who they were playing.

Ron Gordon was unhappy with the scheduling of the derby.

Neilson, however, is savouring the prospect. “The sooner the better,” he said. The Hearts manager is looking to build on an opening day win against Ross County while securing a significant boost before upcoming European commitments.

“I think it’s great, to be honest,” said Neilson. “You want to get a derby, to win this, to get some momentum. If we win this on Sunday, it sets us up well for the coming games as well, so the sooner the better I think.”

“I quite like them coming early in the season. In my experience they usually come early,” he added. “It gives you a target in pre-season, you build up to it as it is early in the campaign.