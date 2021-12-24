Dundee v Hearts match under investigation over suspicious betting activity

The recent match between Dundee and Hearts at Dens Park has raised concerns among bookmakers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Bookmakers have asked the Scottish FA to look into irregular betting patterns flagged up during last Saturday’s Premiership clash at Dens Park, which Hearts won 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from substitute Jamie Walker.

It is understood the issue relates to a number of stakes placed on yellow cards for Dundee players, with a report in The Daily Mail claiming that several gambling companies have raised concerns over bets that were made.

The matter is now in the hands of the SFA’s Security and Integrity unit, although betting firms are also said to be considering a formal complaint to Police Scotland.

Dens players Max Anderson, Leigh Griffiths, Paul McGowan and Danny Mullen were all booked by referee Willie Collum.

If any evidence of insider betting is uncovered, the SFA’s compliance officer will raise disciplinary proceedings and a Notice of Complaint.

The SFA’s task force is led by Security and Integrity officer Martin Stolarek, who addresses any issues relating to match fixing.

The Mail contacted Dundee and Hearts for comments, with the Jambos unaware about any potential investigation.