Dundee United boss Tam Courts ponders 'million-dollar question' as he bemoans 'recurring themes'

Dylan Levitt put United ahead at Tannadice with a lovely individual effort but they were unable to build on the goal.

It is the third consecutive game where the team have taken the lead but been unable to win the game.

“There are a lot of recurring themes with us just now in terms of starting games off really well, getting our noses in front, then not ramming home the authority we're building in the game, allowing the opponents to take control," Courts admitted.

"Similar to the Hibs game, we lost a goal right on half-time. The boys showed character to bounce back from going behind but I think what's missing from my perspective is the rhythm and possession that would allow us to build a bit of confidence and flow in the game and make us a more regular attacking threat.”

He added: “That's the million-dollar question,” when asked about the failure to build on leads.

"When you score a goal it's an amazing feeling, you have the fans behind you. The game and the opponent today were begging for us to go and put them to the sword. That's how it felt from the side but Hearts are a good team and they fought their way back into the game.

"I'm just not actually feeling a freedom from the players that would allow us to be brave, fearless, take some risks and look like we're actually enjoying being in the top six, which is a big achievement.”