Dundee 0-1 Hearts: How the players rated at Dens Park

Jamie Walker made a huge difference for Hearts when he came on against Dundee.

The match was settled on 75 minutes when substitute Jamie Walker netted from close range after fellow replacement Aaron McEneff’s effort had been deflected on to the post by Dundee defender Liam Fontaine.

This was a match low on quality in difficult conditions, with neither team coping especially well with slippery underfoot conditions and thick fog towards the end of the match.

Dundee remain in tenth place in cinch Premiership, hovering above the relegation places, which Hearts are five points clear in third place.

How the Dundee players fared

Given Dundee had six first-team players injured and Ryan Sweeney suspended, their supporters can be pleased with the level of effort put in. However, they lacked bite in attack. Leigh Griffiths completed his first 90 minutes since October 27, but never looked like scoring. Paul McMullan was prepared to run at the Hearts defence, but got little change out of them, while Luke McCowan was quiet and had their only shot of note on target.

Legzdins 6 – Elliott 6, McGhee 6, Fontaine 7, Kerr 6 – McMullan 5, McGowan 5, Anderson 5, McCowan 4 (Jakubiak 2) – Griffiths 4, Mullen 4.

How the Hearts players fared

Like Dundee, there was no shortage of work-rate, but once again they looked blunt without Liam Boyce in attack. They went with a front three with no recognised No 9 and that led to a lack of focal point. Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn struggled in particular. Barrie McKay continues to impress, but it was the two substitutes in Aaron McEneff and Walker in particular that shone. At the back, John Souttar led the defence well as they adapted strongly to the loss of Stephen Kingsley to injury and goalkeeper Craig Gordon was rarely troubled.

Gordon 6 – Souttar 7, Halkett 6, Kingsley 3 (Cochrane 6) – Moore 5, Haring 6, Devlin 5, Halliday 6 – Mackay-Steven 4 (Walker 8), Woodburn 4 (McEneff 6), McKay 7.