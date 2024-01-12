Hearts are nearing a loan deal for Wolves right-back Dexter Lembikisa, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham United. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Hearts are closing in on a deal to bring Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa to the club for the remainder of the season.

Tynecastle boss Steven Naismith has made no secret of his desire to bring in a right-back and the Jamaican international has emerged as the main target, with talks ongoing as the capital club look to complete the loan deal well before next weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Spartans.

An area that has required bolstering since the departure of Michael Smith in the summer, and the loss of Odel Offiah due to a medical issue, the absence of Nathaniel Atkinson, who, along with team-mate Kye Rowles is part of the Australian side in Asian Cup action, has dialled up the need to recruit another fullback.

“Even before Natty was called up to the squad we needed to look at that situation,” said Naismith ahead of the January transfer window. “We have managed to get through when Natty was injured but It's something we will be proactive with.”

Wolves’ 20-year-old attacking full-back, who came through the Molineux club’s academy system and debuted for the first team in an League Cup tie with Leeds United in November 2022, has since made a handful of appearances for the English Premier League club but, looking for more regular competitive action, he spent the first half of this season on loan at Rotherham United.