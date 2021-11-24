David Templeton: Hamilton's former Hearts and Rangers winger retires from football aged 32

David Templeton in action for Hamilton against Kilmarnock on August 21 - his final match as a professional footballer. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The former Hearts, Rangers and Burton Albion winger has endured an injury-plagued second spell with the Lanarkshire club and missed the majority of last season as Accies were relegated from the Premiership.

A groin injury saw him miss the Premier Sports Cup group stages at the start of the current campaign and he has managed just three league appearances in the Championship this term before deciding to hang up boots.

The final match of his playing career was a substitute appearance in the 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock at FOYS Stadium on August 21.

Templeton will now take up a role within the Hamilton youth academy as Under-14s coach.

A club statement read: "Hamilton Academical FC can confirm David Templeton has today announced his retirement from professional football.

"As a club we would like to thank David for his incredible effort, both on and off the park, across his two spells with us.

"We are delighted to confirm David will still play a prominent role in our youth academy as U14s coach."

Accies chairman Allan Maitland said: “David is a model professional who scored some important goals for the club and created many lasting memories for our support.

“As we look to nurture and develop the next wave of talent at the club we are delighted to have him involved, this will allow him to pass on his knowledge and expertise.

"We would like to wish David and his family the very best in the future."

Templeton started his senior career at Stenhousemuir before earning a moving to Hearts in 2007, where he is best remembered for scoring the famous opener against Liverpool at Anfield in a Europa League qualifier in 2012.

Hearts paid tribute with a tweet which read: "Wishing David Templeton all the best for the future as he retires from professional football. We'll always have Anfield."