Daniel Stendel asks Hearts fans for patience after St Johnstone defeat

Daniel Stendel took the applause of the fans at the start but following a 1-0 home defeat by St Johnstone he asked for their patience as he attempts to repair damaged goods and turn Hearts’ fortunes around.

“I’m really honest – I know the situation isn’t easy but I hope the fans give the players more of a chance to change things,” the new manager at Tynecastle said, hoarse from shouting instructions. “Very early you had the feeling the fans were not satisfied with the game or with single players.

“I was also not satisfied with the game but we can only change things when we work together. We need the support from the stands and we need the fans but in this situation we need a little bit more patience and understanding. That’s the one and only thing the people in the stands can give the players at the moment.”

While not mentioning individuals, he won’t have missed the cheers that rang out around the ground as Sean Clare’s substitution was announced, while the early singing was replaced by groans as a big crowd was forced to endure another poor display against the team that had been sitting at the foot of the Premiership.

“The players are working hard in training to change things,” said Stendel, who is looking for a more attacking, pressing tactical approach. “Nobody wants to play bad but the situation is not easy. We all need confidence and at the moment we have not so much.”

It isn’t going to get any easier for Hearts, with champions Celtic due to visit Tynecastle on Wednesday.

“I hope we get more support on Wednesday and the players can give more back to the stands, to the people who support us,” continued Stendel. “I think we all expected more today. I can see the players want to play better. But they have lost that feeling and it’s very difficult to change that in one day. In the last third they need to be calm, it was too hectic in some situations.

“St Johnstone didn’t play well, but they had three or four big chances and that’s why they won the game. But, I learned a lot. We need to work a lot harder that is for sure.”

Extrapolating positives he praised the football intelligence of Steven MacLean, although admitted he was too isolated and needs help, while young Aaron Hickey was hailed as the bravest player in the side.

For St Johnstone, though, it was the “perfect day”, according to manager Tommy Wright, after beating Hearts at Tynecastle for the first time in three years.

“We worked on trying to get in behind them as early as possible because they press you high up the pitch. The win was well deserved.”