Craig Levein rules out Hearts move for James Morrison - Hibs also not interested

Hearts boss Craig Levein has ruled out a move for former Scotland midfielder James Morrison.

Former West Brom midfielder James Morrison.

Reports on Sunday credited both Hearts and Hibs with an interest in the 33-year-old, with Aberdeen also said to be in the mix.

The long-time West Brom star is a free agent this summer after leaving the Hawthorns, but he won't be coming to Edinburgh.

When asked about whether there was any truth in the rumour, Levein bluntly said: "No."

The Evening News understands that Hibs also hold no aspirations of bringing the player to Easter Road.

Levein added: "I will bring in another midfielder. How vital is it? It's not so vital that I need to do it before tomorrow night.

"I'm going to take a little bit of time and make sure we get the right person. But I will bring another midfield player in."

