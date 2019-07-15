Craig Levein rules out Hearts move for James Morrison - Hibs also not interested

Hearts boss Craig Levein has ruled out a move for former Scotland midfielder James Morrison.
Reports on Sunday credited both Hearts and Hibs with an interest in the 33-year-old, with Aberdeen also said to be in the mix.
The long-time West Brom star is a free agent this summer after leaving the Hawthorns, but he won't be coming to Edinburgh.
When asked about whether there was any truth in the rumour, Levein bluntly said: "No."
The Evening News understands that Hibs also hold no aspirations of bringing the player to Easter Road.
Levein added: "I will bring in another midfielder. How vital is it? It's not so vital that I need to do it before tomorrow night.
"I'm going to take a little bit of time and make sure we get the right person. But I will bring another midfield player in."
