Craig Levein linked with shock return to Dundee United - ex-Hearts boss a candidate to replace Liam Fox

Craig Levein has been linked with a shock return to Dundee United following the departure of Liam Fox.

The club parted company with Fox on Sunday evening, a little over 24 hours after United had been battered 4-0 by relegation rivals Ross County in Dingwall. The result leaves the side rooted to the bottom of the Premiership, four points from safety.

According to the Courier, the Tannadice hierarchy are considering a move for Levein, who has been out of management since being sacked as Hearts boss in 2019. It is understood he has support following a board meeting on Monday. The former Scotland manager has previous with the club and is well thought of amongst supporters.

Levein took over at United in the 2006/07 season after Craig Brewster's term came to an end with just one win from the opening 12 league matches. He led them to back-to-back fifth place finishes as well as into the final of the League Cup before departing for the Scotland job midway through the 2009/10 campaign. Levein had laid the groundwork for Peter Houston who took over the manager's position and steered the team to third place and a Scottish Cup win.

After his Scotland tenure ended after just 25 matches, Levein would be out of management for five years until he replaced Ian Cathro at Hearts where he was director of football. He combined both roles but would be sacked in October 2019 following a loss at St Johnstone which left the team 11th in the Premiership. He has since been working in punditry and as an adviser at Highland League side Brechin City.