The centre-half, who has been a key part of Hearts’ defence this season, was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half during the derby at Hampden following a tackle by Hibs forward James Scott.

Halkett left the national stadium wearing a protective moon boot and on crutches and Hearts are concerned about the nature of the injury.

“Craig is going to get a scan,” said Hearts manager Robbie Neilson. “He rolled his ankle so we need to wait and see how bad it is."

Hearts' Craig Halkett on crutches at full time after the win over Hibs.

Hearts have been plagued by injury issues all season in defence, with fellow centre-half John Souttar – who joins Rangers in the summer – recovering from an ankle injury, while right-back Michael Smith has also missed chunks of the season due to injury. That duo, along with Halkett, are now in a race against time to make the Scottish Cup final against either Celtic or Rangers on Saturday, May 21.

“Winning the semi-final allows us to aim for the final now,” added Neilson. “I expect John Souttar to be back, I expect Michael Smith to be back for it as well.

“I expect all the guys who picked up knocks to make it – potentially not Halkett, but he now has a carrot to try and get there.”