Craig Halkett gets scan after Hearts injury as Robbie Neilson updates on missing players

Hearts Craig Halkett goes down injured against Ross County.

But Gorgie boss Robbie Neilson is hoping that the winter break will give the Scottish defender and his other injured players time to recover before action resumes in just over three weeks.

“I expect Beni [Baningame] to be back soon, I expect [Liam] Boyce to be back, Gino [Josh Ginnelly] as well. Probably all of them.

“Beni is still wearing a brace but that’s what they do nowadays. He’s getting it off next week, I think, so he should be back for the St Johnstone game.

“It just depends how bad Halkett is. I don’t know how bad he is. He’s in a boot at the moment and is getting scanned, so we’ll know more in a few days.

Hearts are due to return to league action on January 18 when they play host to St Johnstone, before embarking on their 2021/22 Scottish Cup campaign, with an away trip to Auchinleck Talbot on January 22.

With covid cases, adding to the list of injured and suspended players, Neilson did not make use of the full complement of substitute spots as his team produced a blistering start and a nervy finish against Malky Mackay’s Highland side.