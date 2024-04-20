Craig Gordon's Hearts chance is a big one as he revels in Hampden memories and hails Rangers counterpart

The stakes are always high in a semi-final and that certainly applies for Craig Gordon, whose unusual role so far this year means this weekend is plied with extra significance.

Might Sunday’s last-four Scottish Cup clash against Rangers represent his last domestic action of the season? History suggests that it could well be – Hearts have never beaten the Ibrox side at Hampden. Rangers are also the only top-flight team they haven’t beaten anywhere this season.

So cup specialist Gordon is battling against some fairly long odds as he bids to prolong his already stop-start Hearts campaign. An additional target of a place in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad is also hard to ignore. Excelling in a showpiece occasion would, one suspects, almost seal his berth – if indeed he hasn't done so already.

Craig Gordon is put through his paces during Hearts training this week.

It's not beyond the realms of imagination that the 41-ywar-old Gordon's next match after this weekend could be the opening game of the European Championships in Munich, with Steve Clarke's side having the honour of taking on Germany in Munich. Angus Gunn is the current Scotland No 1 but who knows what might happen between now and then.

Although Zander Clark’s good form meant Gordon needed to be satisfied with Scottish Cup outings upon his return from a horrific double leg-break, this pattern had some adjustment last weekend. The veteran ‘keeper started against Livingston. It was a decision that underlines the enormity of this weekend’s tie, with more than 20,000 Hearts fans set to follow the team at Hampden on Sunday afternoon.

Although Steven Naismith may have felt a lack of match sharpness might not prove critical against Spartans, Airdrie and Morton in the previous rounds, it’s a different story against Rangers at Hampden. The manager therefore handed Gordon his first league outing since December 2022 last weekend. If there were some signs of rustiness, the ‘keeper – and Hearts – got away with it in the 4-2 victory.

Gordon has stressed his readiness to play successive games for the first time in 16 months. “Yeah no problem, it has been absolutely fine,” he says. “Generally as a goalkeeper on a matchday you’re not worked as much as you are in training. So it has been no problem to recover after that and be ready for the next one.”

Gordon speaks to the press ahead of the match against Rangers.

The next one is more than just the next one. It’s the last four of the country's primary cup competition. It's at the national stadium – and he’s the ‘cup keeper’. Does he feel any extra pressure? “As a cup game, that focus is on for everyone – no matter what,” he says. “You lose you’re out and that’s the end of it.”

It really could be the end of it in his case. It does though appear unlikely that, in the event of a Hearts defeat, Naismith will decide not to play Gordon in any of the five remaining league matches. The manager knows he has two goalkeepers who are both desperate to be in Germany this summer.

Gordon has been typically steadfast in his handling of what has been an undoubtedly difficult situation. He has repeatedly stressed that the manager is the one who gets paid the big bucks to make these decisions. “I get paid to go out there and do my best when I get the opportunity, that’s all I can focus on,” he adds.

Unless Naismith throws the ultimate curveball and hands the gloves back to Clark, Gordon will get another opportunity on Sunday. Although not an opinion everybody shares, the 'keeper is fond of Hampden. He has played there enough times for Hearts, Celtic and Scotland to regard it as a second home. “I’ve a lot of good memories from there, a good record and played well,” he says. “So that probably dictates what I think of the stadium. I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games at Hampden so feel quite comfortable. I quite like it. It can still create a good atmosphere even though it is a little bit further back from the pitch than some football stadiums we’ve got in this country that are tight to the pitch.

Gordon was given a run-out against Livingston last weekend in the league ahead of the semi-final.

“These are the kind of games that fuelled my motivation for battling back,” he adds. “This is what I wanted to come back and do. It’s taken a wee bit longer than what I thought it possibly could’ve done. This is a huge game to look forward to. These are the moments that you do miss and I will miss when that day finally comes that I’m not playing any more. This is huge. Especially where I’ve come from in the last year, to be looking forward to this one is a big moment for me.”

Much is riding on the line for both custodians of the sticks at Hampden. Jack Butland was just 12 when Gordon played in his first Scottish Cup semi-final, which was a 2-1 defeat for Hearts against Celtic in 2005. Like his more senior opposite man, the Englishman has overcome injury and loss of form to re-establish himself at club level and is now being touted for a return to the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

"Things started really well for him,” says Gordon. “He’s had that blip, and now you can see his talent coming through and the confidence he’s gained from playing every week at Rangers. It’s fantastic for him, (but) I just hope we can stick a few past him!”