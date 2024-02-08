Craig Gordon signs new Hearts contract and will keep playing until age of 42

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Tynecastle Park until the summer of 2025.

The veteran shotstopper, who returned to his boyhood club in 2020, defied the odds by recovering from a double leg break that threatened to end his career, making his comeback after more than a year on the sidelines in the 2-1 victory over Spartans in the Scottish Cup last month. He was Scotland’s first choice goalkeeper when he picked up the injury, and while Norwich City’s Angus Gunn has since taken over that mantle, Gordon’s return to fitness has pushed him into contention for a recall to Steve Clarke’s squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany this summer.

Gordon will be 42 by the time his new contract expires in 18 months time but head coach Steven Naismith has seen enough in training to know that the club captain can still be relied upon upon despite his advancing years in roles both on and off the park. Naismith told Hearts website: “Firstly, and most importantly, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. I see him in training every day and he continues to put in unbelievable performances. To see him come back into the team against Spartans was a special moment.

“Secondly, he’s a leader. He’s an influential figure in the dressing room, someone who has played at the top level both domestically and internationally. Younger players look up to him, so to know that he will be at the club for another 18-months to not only compete for the No.1 jersey but pass on his knowledge to others is a massive thing for this club. He’s the type of character this club needs in order to keep progressing because he knows exactly what it takes to be successful.”