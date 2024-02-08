Craig Gordon signs new Hearts contract and will keep playing until age of 42
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Tynecastle Park until the summer of 2025.
The veteran shotstopper, who returned to his boyhood club in 2020, defied the odds by recovering from a double leg break that threatened to end his career, making his comeback after more than a year on the sidelines in the 2-1 victory over Spartans in the Scottish Cup last month. He was Scotland’s first choice goalkeeper when he picked up the injury, and while Norwich City’s Angus Gunn has since taken over that mantle, Gordon’s return to fitness has pushed him into contention for a recall to Steve Clarke’s squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany this summer.
Gordon will be 42 by the time his new contract expires in 18 months time but head coach Steven Naismith has seen enough in training to know that the club captain can still be relied upon upon despite his advancing years in roles both on and off the park. Naismith told Hearts website: “Firstly, and most importantly, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. I see him in training every day and he continues to put in unbelievable performances. To see him come back into the team against Spartans was a special moment.
“Secondly, he’s a leader. He’s an influential figure in the dressing room, someone who has played at the top level both domestically and internationally. Younger players look up to him, so to know that he will be at the club for another 18-months to not only compete for the No.1 jersey but pass on his knowledge to others is a massive thing for this club. He’s the type of character this club needs in order to keep progressing because he knows exactly what it takes to be successful.”
Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “Getting Craig’s immediate future sorted is another important piece of business for the club and I feel we’ve made good strides in terms of building towards what is shaping up to be another busy campaign next season. Craig is probably the most talented and well-known player to emerge from our youth system and for him to come back from a career-threatening injury and still be at the very top of his game is nothing short of remarkable, so it was a no-brainer to do what we could to keep him here. The hard work to keep our most valuable players will continue in the background as the coaching staff and first team continue to focus on their excellent form and securing European football.”
