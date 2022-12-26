Craig Gordon injury latest: Hearts reveal captain will miss rest of season after operation on double leg break

Hearts have confirmed that their Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after having an operation to repair a double leg break.

Hearts goalkeeper suffered the leg injury after a heavy collision with Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher.

The 39-year-old suffered the serious injury on Christmas Eve during the 2-2- draw with Dundee United, when he was involved in a nasty collision with striker Steven Fletcher. Gordon was carried off on a stretcher and required oxygen. He was taken immediately to hospital in Dundee by ambulance and Hearts have now issued an update on the condition of their captain.

A statement from Hearts read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break. The club captain was injured during the Jambos’ 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve, showing typical bravery to get to a long ball first ahead of Steven Fletcher and stop a certain goalscoring opportunity. The accidental collision between the two players resulted in Craig being stretched off with a fibula and tibia break. He has since had surgery and will be discharged from hospital in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said via the club’s website: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with Craig and his young family. It’s been an incredibly distressing time for them, especially at Christmas, and everyone at the club is here to offer them our full support. It is obviously massive blow to lose a player as influential as Craig for the rest of the season but to be honest, all anyone is thinking of right now is about his wellbeing.

“I’ve known Craig for a long, long time and he’s a warrior. He’s faced injury adversity before and come back stronger, so I’ve no doubt that he’ll approach this in the same manner. For now, it’s about rest and recuperation. There is no pressure on him as he’ll get the best medical care and rehabilitation facilities possible at Hearts. I’d also like to thank our medical team and the NHS Scotland staff at Ninewells for giving Craig the best possible care in what was a challenging situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Gordon out for the rest of the season, former St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark will deputise for him. He was signed on a three-and-a-half year deal in the summer and is himself a Scotland internationalist. Clark, who came on as a substitute at Tannadice, will make his first start for the Jambos against his old team in Perth on Wednesday evening.