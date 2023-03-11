This 3-0 triumph for Celtic was another convincing win that not only heightened their hopes of winning the domestic treble, but it was also a performance that may yet offer Hearts some solace.

Celtic take the acclaim of their support after the 3-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

There was precious little to soothe the Tynecastle side’s anguish as they got their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie off to a disastrous start, conceding the opening goal after just two minutes, and losing another two, in the 45th and 80th minutes. It saw their dream of winning silverware this season wither and die but should Celtic or Rangers progress to the final and lift the trophy then a third-place finish in the league would see Robbie Neilson’s men guaranteed a Europa League entry point and group stage Conference League football at the very least next term.

In this kind of form, it is difficult to see who would be able to thwart Ange Postecoglou’s men. A dynamic and rhythmic side, like a murmuration of starlings, they swoop, twist, turn and dance their way from one point to another. Capable of the kind of intelligent movement and the energy and incisiveness that terrorises opponents, their use of space leaves rivals running around daft. It is also why they are on a seemingly unrelenting and unfaltering journey towards a clean sweep of the domestic silverware. Not that the Parkhead manager or players would voice such a belief.

But actions speak louder than words. With the Viaplay Cup already in the swag bag and the cushion of a nine-point lead as they head into the final 10 games of the Premiership campaign, Celtic have lost just one domestic match all season and although up against the third best club in the country, from as early as the second minute of the contest they looked destined for a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. Having built up such a head of steam, they will take some stopping.

Cameron Carter-Vickers got in on the act with Celtic's third goal.

On any other day Aaron Mooy’s second minute opener might have dented hopes but not destroyed them. Hearts, though, were denied the services of their top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland, back up striker Stephen Humphrys and other attacking options, such as Yutaro Oda, never mind the experience of Robert Snodgrass, who ran out of time in the battle for fitness. In such circumstances, the fight to restore parity never mind overhaul Celtic’s lead was a forlorn one. Especially as Celtic are so adept at punishing teams with the audacity to press forward, leaving space to exploit.

Hearts had managed to keep the Glasgow side at bay for an hour at Celtic Park on Wednesday before losing all three points, and there had been moments of positivity in that display to foster belief as the teams resumed hostilities in Gorgie. But inside the first minute Reo Hatate forced stand-in skipper Zander Clark to parry. He was helpless a minute later when Jota scuttled down the right flank before cutting back to Mooy, whose clean connection sent the ball fizzing past the Hearts keeper. If the goal was a jolt, it was less of a shock to hear Celtic fans, who had staged a pyro protest pre-match, glorifying terrorists in song just four minutes into the contest. When things are so dazzling on the pitch, that ugliness, along with the bouts of sectarian singing still tarnish things.

At the other end of the pitch, the Gorge Ultras gathered in the Gorgie Stand. Hearts have had their own sectarian issues but the new fans’ group, hoping to crank up the matchday volume, have said that they will oust anyone caught indulging in such moronic singalongs from their ranks. It is a lesson to the big Glasgow two. But on the pitch, it was the league leaders who were providing the education.

Postecoglou made five changes from the midweek encounter, his counterpart Robbie Neilson made two. While the Celtic gaffer was still able to cram the teamline with quality options which overflowed onto his subs list, the home boss couldn’t even fill his bench, naming seven substitutes rather than the permitted nine as big performers such as Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven, Shankland, Snodgrass, Humphrys, and Oda – at least half of whom would be starters – continue their rehabilitations.

Stephen Kingsley's dejected outlook sums up Hearts day as Celtic celebrate.

The men who were involved failed to halt Jota’s progress for that first goal or marshall Mooy. They also proved unable to beat Joe Hart when opportunities did come their way. While Zander Clark was the busier of the two keepers, Hearts did test the Englishman – as did Cameron Carter-Vickers with a wild clearance that almost ended in his own net. Midway through the first half, Hart had to get his mitts to a Toby Sibbick close-range effort. He then reacted quickly to deny James Hill the follow up.

The home side grew into the game but it was Celtic’s threat that was omnipresent. Even Postecoglou had been raving about Kyogo Furahashi’s movement hailing it as the best he’s ever seen but despite the warnings Hearts were unable to tether the Japanese forward and when Alistair Johnston drilled in a low delivery, he darted in to steer it past Clark with some lovely footwork.

It was more of a contest in the second half but when Hearts got the ball upfield, trying to utilise the pace of Josh Ginnelly, the player, who had netted six goals in his previous six games was too isolated and Celtic were able to turn the screw in the 80th minute when Carter-Vickers headed home substitute Matt O’Riley’s free-kick to make it 13 wins on the bounce in all competitions for a side building some impressive momentum.

