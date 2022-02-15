Hearts' Cammy Devlin and Nathan Atkinson show Scottish clubs 'talent found anywhere'

Hearts’ Australian duo Nathan Atkinson and Cammy Devlin are developing and can show Scottish clubs new transfer opportunities, Ange Postecoglou believes.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:00 am
Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin have both moved from Australia to Edinburgh. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The duo moved to Scotland from the A-League and their shared nationality has caught the attention of their compatriot at Celtic.

Postecoglou believes they are developing, showing there is talent outwith the ‘certain markets’ Scottish clubs tend to scout.

The Celtic boss has already plundered the J-League in Japan for signings and admitted he was keeping tabs in Korea, Iran and Down Under last year.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou keeps tabs on football in his homeland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He explained: “I look everywhere, mate. I don't look at one market.

"Here, they seem to be focused on certain markets but I know talent can be found anywhere in the world, including Australia.

"Asian football is something I have knowledge of, and I am very fond of. Not just Japan, but other nations.

"In terms of Australia, I have better knowledge and good information. The lads at Hearts are doing well and it's great to see them developing.”

