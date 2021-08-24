Aberdeen are reported to be on the trail of Austin Samuels, who is on the books of Wolves and spent last season on loan at Bradford.

We take a look at who each of 12 cinch Premiership clubs are looking to bring in before midnight on September 1 ...

Aberdeen

The Dons were quick off the mark and, including player/assistant manager Scott Brown, they made a handful of early signings. However, it looks like chairman Dave Cormack will be asked to dig even deeper, especially if they progress to the Conference League group stage. Injuries and the dual demands of European and domestic competition have already taken their toll and the shopping list includes another striker – Wolves striker Austin Samuels has been linked – and at least one more centre-back, as well as a wideman and a playmaker.

Hibs have been linked with moves for two St Johnstone defenders, while the Saints are keen on keeping their squad together.

Celtic

Ange Postecoglou has already been a busy man but he is keen to do more business before the window closes. While rumours of a Kevin Nisbet swap for cash and Leigh Griffiths was dismissed by Hibs boss Jack Ross at the weekend, the Parkhead gaffer is still in the running for a striker (Georgios Giakoumakis is the front runner), a winger (especially if Ryan Christie moves on) and another defender, if possible.

Dundee

Dens Park boss James McPake has declared himself pretty satisfied with his Dundee squad. The newly-promoted team enjoy some momentum and, having brought in new faces they are confident they can hold their own in the top flight, but the goals conceded column would suggest that the defence remains a weakness. Which is why a right-back and a centre-back are on the shopping list.

Robbie Gotts is on Motherwell's radar.

Dundee United

Although much depends on what happens with goalkeeper Benji Siegrist, regarding his injury and the numerous clubs who are considering a move, the priority at the moment would appear to be finding a way to get greater width into a team. Ilmari Niskanen has been signed to patrol that left flank but young Logan Chalmers picked up an injury against Rangers. Manager Tam Courts is also waiting to see if a formal approach for left-back Jamie Robson will force a change of tack.

Hearts

Ben Woodburn has finalised his loan from Liverpool and Aussie midfielder Cameron Devlin has just been granted his UK visa, but with just six substitutes named against Aberdeen, Robbie Neilson is looking for greater quality and quantity before the end of the month. He is looking to strengthen in a number of positions, adding to his attacking options, while also bringing in defensive reinforcements, with a left centre-back still on the list.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (L) is a Celtic target.

Hibs

The club have made no secret of the desire to bring in another centre half, with the Easter Road club linked to both Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart of St Johnstone. Desperate to avoid a last-gasp panic, they have been exploring other options who will strengthen the competition and quality of cover in the heart of the backline, while Christian Doidge’s Achilles injury has heightened the need to add greater options and impetus in the final third.

Livingston

Manager David Martindale had claimed he was relatively happy with the squad at his disposal. Having made some decent signings during the close season, he said he was not minded to push too hard for many more reinforcements. But that was before Saturday’s defensive display against Motherwell, which has tempted him back into the market, looking for one or two bodies to help strengthen that department. The issue will be getting the quality he needs at the price that suits at this later stage.

Motherwell

The Fir Park side have said they are still on the hunt for quality signings and are looking to bring in at least another midfielder before the deadline. Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts is a name that has been linked but the club have several plates spinning as they seek to continue their busy summer of transfer comings and goings.

Rangers

Much will depend on their ability to hold onto their star men or if they need to move quickly to replace them. Having added Juninho Bacuna from Huddersfield, they reportedly knocked back a bid for Nathan Patterson and the young Scotland full-back is not the only player being watched. Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos could also attract concrete interest, forcing Steven Gerrard to move swiftly to bring in replacements as they look to retain their league title.

Ross County

Determined to ensure he has a squad that is robust enough to see them through until the winter transfer window, manager Malky Mackay is looking to add at least another couple of new faces in the coming days. Loan signing Joesph Hungbo provides pace and width but now the Dingwall side are looking for greater strength in depth throughout the squad.

St Johnstone

It could end up being one of the most hectic conclusions to a transfer window for St Johnstone or one of the most serene as much of their fate rests on the outcome of Thursday night’s European fixture. If they stay in Europe, their sought-after stars will be less inclined to leave and the Perth side will be financially well-positioned to rebuff approaches. Lose and the revolving door could start turning. Ali McCann in midfield and the central defenders would be the most likely departures, leaving Callum Davidson with big voids to fill. Either way, he is looking for another striker.

St Mirren

Jim Goodwin knows that he still has some issues to address in his side and is keen to add both pace and width to his team, especially down the right. That is why the Paisley outfit are working so hard to try to bring the likes of Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy to the club. If there are enough pennies left in the pot and enough time to get a deal done, they would also like to add another defensive midfielder.