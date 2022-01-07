Cammy Devlin: Hearts star on mum's delight, doing anything to win and kind Ange Postecoglou words

The Australian admits he’ll “do anything for the team to win”.

No player in the Premiership has been involved in more defensive duels per 90 minutes than Devlin. No player has averaged more fouls. The combative nature of his game, it is no surprise he has picked up six yellow cards.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that style has endeared him to the Hearts fans who sing his name, much to the delight of his mum.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin an Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“When I’ve called home, Mum’ll say, ‘Were they singing your name?’ And just to be able to hear that, honestly, it’s pretty cool,” he told media in his homeland.

“The fans, I can’t even put it into words, to be honest. I’m so grateful for it. It’s something I’ve never really seen before or experienced, going out in the street and people want to take photos with you or speak to you. If I can get a photo with someone and it makes them happy, it’s such a cool feeling that I can do that for someone, where I’m just a normal person, if you know what I mean.”

He added: “Honestly, I’ll do anything for the team to win, and if that means putting in an extra leg when I shouldn’t - whatever it is, I’ll be the first one to do it. I’m not going to shy away, because it makes me who I am.”

Devlin, in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, revealed Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou told him "there is another level in you” when they embraced after the match between the sides.

“I was hoping I’d get the chance to say hello to him after the game,” he said.

“Although I was knackered and gutted about the loss, it was nice to meet him and hear him say that to me, someone who has done so much for Australian football.

"He’s coaching fricken Celtic, man. It’s insane. The talk here, everyone likes him as well – even in Edinburgh, no one’s had a bad word to say. And everyone’s pretty opinionated over here.”