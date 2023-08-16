Cammy Devlin details Hearts' plan to learn Zurich lesson and turn around Rosenborg tie

In the month when the capital throws out the welcome mat to visitors, Hearts will do all they can to make their guests feel as uncomfortable as possible in a bid to overhaul the 2-1 advantage enjoyed by Rosenborg in their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Aware that they enjoyed the best of the final period over in Norway last week, they do not want to offer Svein Maalen’s side any encouragement when they renew their rivalry on Thursday, with one last tie, against either Hadjuk Split or POAK, all that would then stand between the winners and group stage adventure.

After losing their Europa League play-off last season, Hearts had the back up of Conference League action but having failed to repeat a top-three finish in the league last term, there is no such safety net this time. Which means it all comes down to Thursday night under the Tynecastle lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year we had the luxury of being able to lose the tie and being in the group stages of the Conference League,” acknowledged midfielder Cammy Devlin. “This year we don't, so we need to win. It’s as simple as that.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin speaks to the media ahead of the second leg tie against Rosenborg. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“They’re a good team. They are a massive club with a successful history. There’s no shying away from the fact they are going to hurt you if you make mistakes. That happened last week on two occasions so it’s about us as players cutting that out because they are quite efficient on the break.”

There was a more solid showing against Kilmarnock on Sunday but now they need to combine that defensive resolve with a more clinical cutting edge up top. And, if they can do that from the outset, so much the better, according to the Socceroo.

“We want to pin teams back as far up the pitch as we can and when you’re on the other side of that - when you’re getting pinned back, you’re under pressure and they get a corner and you clear it and they’re just back at you - it’s not a nice feeling and you do feel it’s only a matter of time. It’s sort of a nervy feeling.

“But when you’re on the other end of that, putting teams under pressure, it’s the best feeling. That’s what we have been instructed to do as much as we can, turning possession into positive chance-creation.”

Hearts were in a similar position against FC Zurich, last season, but while they pressed hard to ignite a comeback, missed opportunities, then a red card for Jorge Grant scuppered hopes.

“I think the boys who have had the experience definitely should be [more streetwise]. You have to learn from being 2-1 down to Zurich from the first leg last year going into the second leg at home. We have a game plan that we have to try to implement as best we can.