It is hard to imagine a deadline day living up to the one Hearts enjoyed and endured in January 2006, when a raft of recruits were brought in to take the tally for the month up to 11.

Safe to say that current manager Robbie Neilson, who was a key member of the first-team squad 17 years ago, is not preparing, along with sporting director Joe Savage, to usurp it. There may be late excitement ahead of what is likely to be another captivating evening in Gorgie on Wednesday when Rangers come to Tynecastle Park, but not nearly on the scale of 2006 when the club dominated BBC’s Through the Window radio show.

The Hearts boss wants to add one player to his squad. That one player is Callum Paterson, but there are other targets. “We are still trying to get one more in but, as we’ve said, it has to be somebody of quality who can improve the squad,” he said after the draw with Livingston. “We are working on a couple but whether we get one we will wait and see.”

A short-term loan signing could be the direction the club go down with a view to bringing Paterson in during the summer when his contract with Sheffield Wednesday expires. According to the Evening News, Hearts are in the process of switching tact to offer their former player a pre-contract, having had bids rebuffed by the Owls, with their manager Darren Moore still valuing him as a key member of the squad.

The club want to strengthen the right side of the team. Nathaniel Atkinson, it appears, has slipped down the pecking order. His start at Livingston was his first start and only third appearance since he represented Australia at the World Cup. Michael Smith has been first choice wing-back. During Neilson's first spell Paterson played a key role down the right flank where his attacking thrust provided the team with dynamic width. For Wednesday, however, he has predominantly been fielded as a striker.

With Connor Smith and Euan Henderson having left on loan recently, there are no further outs anticipated before the window shuts. Neilson has made use of his first-team squad, meaning there is no one out of favour.