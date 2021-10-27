Callum Davidson says Hearts got lucky with goal at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson during the 1-1 draw with Hearts.

Ali Crawford fell in a challenge with the visiting midfielder Beni Baningime, who then played Josh Ginnelly through to score. That cancelled out Liam Gordon’s early opener in the 1-1 draw amid torrential rain in Perth.

Davidson said he does not normally criticise officials but felt disappointed that referee Steven McLean allowed play to continue. “It turned into a bit of a game of two halves,” he said.

“We knew we needed to press hard and work hard. I picked a team full of energy for that reason and we got off to a great start. Hearts dominate possession in a lot of games but we limited their chances really well.

“I’m disappointed in the way we’ve lost the goal. First of all, I think it was a hand ball and then it was a free-kick on Ali. You can see his back foot is taken away from him. That took a player out of position and they capitalised on it.

“I’m sounding like a broken record but big decisions are costing us. It basically gave Hearts a foothold in the game. I wouldn’t say we were hanging on in the end but Hearts had a right go.

“We had moments ourselves. Apart from some decisions, I really enjoyed the game. In the end, I would probably say it’s a good point. There was a foul by Craig Gordon outside the box as well which wasn’t given. I won’t complain about that one!

“It wasn’t like me in the first half. I’m normally pretty calm and see the bigger picture but it’s just costing us points at the moment. Decisions are going against us – a lot of them.

“Hopefully it turns for us in the next quarter and somebody else can have a wee moan.”

Davidson had to replace Lars Dendoncker and James Brown due to injuries at half-time. “I’m really disappointed for Lars (groin) and Browny (hamstring) – two young lads who performed really well.

“It was tough on them to go off at half-time. We’ll assess them but they’ll be doubtful for Saturday.”