Callum Davidson 'furious' over the way St Johnstone lost at Hearts
Angry at the way his team shot themselves in the foot, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson said that their inability to handle the basics cost them a share of the points at Tynecastle.
Having taken an early lead through Graham Carey, the game proved nip and tuck as Hearts equalised through Kye Rowles and then edged ahead courtesy of Liam Boyce. The Perth side fought back through Andrew Considine but were denied just nine minutes from the end, when Lawrence Shankland converted from the spot.
But, it wasn’t just the fact that his team conceded the 81st minute winner, it was the way they served it up to their rivals that irritated the McDiarmid Park boss the most.
With four losses in their first five games, it leaves the Saints just two points clear of Dundee United at the foot of the table.
“It was our free-kick, we go long, nobody rings the box and we get done on a counter. It’s basic football.
“I’m furious. My team gave me so much but when you make basic, basic mistakes like, don’t organise and don’t do the right things, it’s unacceptable.
“If we’d been beaten by a goal into the top corner, fair enough, but that wasn’t the case.”
Acknowledging that it was a clear penalty did not dilute the frustration, though.
“We’d worked so hard to get back into the game.
“At the moment I’m a bit raw – emotions are a bit tender.
“There have been three games when we should have taken something – Hibs, Aberdeen and this one.
“That’s what is annoying me most at the moment.”
