Discussions about Lawrence Shankland’s Hearts future are due to begin next month after Andrew McKinlay issued a stern response to continued speculation linking the skipper with a move elsewhere.

Rangers are regularly mentioned as a potential destination, but the Tynecastle chief executive stressed that there has been no contact to date from anyone, and he would not welcome any. As was pointed out at the club’s AGM in the Gorgie Suite at Tynecastle Park, the club do not have to sell their star asset. Indeed, the striker’s goals – he has 40 already in total, including 12 during the current campaign – could be the difference between qualifying for European football or not this season, with over £4million generated by the club’s Europa League adventures last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The stats speak for themselves,” said McKinlay. “It would be nice if some others chipped in with some goals but Lawrence is vital to the team. He is not someone I would be looking to sell.” The chief executive added that he expects Hearts’ valuation to be too rich for those suitors linked with the player to date. "I won't give numbers but it would have to be exceptional,” he said with reference to a figure that might tempt Hearts. “I don't even know what that number would be. If you look at the numbers around being in group-stage football in Europe and not being in group-stage football in Europe, that gives you an indication of what that's worth to the club. In fact, the way it is at the moment, he would be the difference. So we are talking significant sums. These are not sums I expect anyone to match.”

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland is the club's talisman - there is no desire to sell him.

Out of contract players such as Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Beni Baningime have been offered news deals. They are the club’s first concern before attention is turned to players such as Shankland, who is contracted until the end of next season. “At the moment, like any other season, our focus is on the players out of contract at the end of this season,” he said. “We will get those dealt with first, probably then look at the January window, see where we are, and I would expect us to probably have conversations with Lawrence at that point to see where he is and how he is feeling about things.”

Director and major benefactor James Anderson is, meanwhile, committed to the club, stressed McKinlay. “We have a contractual commitment from him,” said the chief executive, who faced several questions from shareholders unhappy with the style of football under current manager Steven Naismith. “I can’t go into the details of that for obvious reasons. James is very much committed to the longer term of Hearts. I think he said in an interview recently that he wants to see stability. He does not want to see managers changing every six months, or every three months or whatever. We do not want to be in that situation. He is here for the long term. James has been here from day one. He likes Hearts, he likes what we do. We talk a lot about the community work etc etc, but yes, he wants to see a successful team and he is very keen to see us bring through more players from the academy. That is a huge thing for him.”