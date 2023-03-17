Both Aberdeen and Hearts get massive injury boosts on eve of crucial league showdown

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will welcome back top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland and Robert Snodgrass for Saturday’s match at Pittodrie against Aberdeen.

Looking to better the Dons on their own turf for the first time since 2016, the pair – who were notable misses as the Tynecastle side suffered back to back defeats to Celtic – have recovered from their recent injuries, as has forward Stephen Humphrys.

Josh Ginnelly has been in solid form, netting six goals in nine appearances but the return of more first team regulars gives the Gorgie boss stronger options in his starting line-up and off the bench as the capital side attempt to quash their hosts burgeoning European ambitions and deny them the opportunity to close in on them in third place.

Alex Cochrane is also fit enough to return to the starting XI after the young left-sided defender missed the league game at Celtic Park and managed just 17 minutes at the conclusion of the Scottish Cup loss