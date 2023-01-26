Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy suggests Hearts 'not being honest' over Toby Sibbick transfer bid

Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy has questioned whether ulterior motives are at play after suggesting that a transfer offer for Hearts defender Toby Sibbick was publicised in order to spark a bidding war.

Details emerged this week of a £400,000 bid from the English Championship side being rejected by the Tynecastle club, with Hearts boss Robbie Neilson revealing that the offer fell below the club's valuation. Reports of a second Blackpool bid of £800,000 rising to a seven-figure sum have been dismissed by Hearts, who claim no further contact has been made and that the player is not for sale.

The 23-year-old centre-back has emerged as a key player in the Jambos defence and played a starring role in the 3-0 win over derby rivals Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Sunday, scoring the third goal after a box-to-box run.

McCarthy, who was appointed Seasiders boss last week, remained tight-lipped regarding the reported move for Sibbick, suggesting Hearts may be adopting tactics in order to trigger higher bids for the player.

Toby Sibbick celebrates scoring Hearts' third goal in the 3-0 win over Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth round. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I’m not quite sure they (Hearts) are being honest,” McCarthy said via LancsLive. "Are they just trying to trigger somebody else to come in and offer more? I don’t get that. Sometimes people say somebody has bid hoping they can get a bigger bid.