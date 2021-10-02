Beni Baningime not Hearts flash in the pan - 'I want to establish something here'

Beni Baningime speaks to press at the Oriam. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

When he arrived at Hearts from Everton, he told the Jambo’s sporting director Joe Savage that he will make the club money and anyone who has enjoyed his early performances will give credence to that claim.

“Yeah, I did say that to be fair!” he laughs. “I believe in God and I believe that things happen for a reason.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I was at Everton and the other places I went to I felt I did well but no-one gave me the chance. That’s completely fine, there’s a lot of great players at Everton, but, in my head I knew that if I was doing well there, I was going to come here and hopefully get up and running.

Hearts' Beni Baningime during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I think you have always got to have that confidence, it’s not arrogance because I have to put in the work, which a lot of people don’t see. It’s having that confidence in yourself that you are a good player.”

A class act in the middle of the park, it already looks like it could be tough for the capital club to retain his services for the duration of his three-year deal but, having waited three years to really get his career going, while there will undoubtedly be offers for the 23 year-old in the not the not to distant future if he maintains his current form, he does not view Hearts merely as a stop-off point en route to something bigger and better.

“100 per cent. For me it’s about concentrating on the game even though you know there is a lot of noise out there. I’ll just let my agent worry about that. That’s what I try to do, concentrate on my football and concentrate on achieving something here.

“I think a lot of people think I am going to be gone very quickly, but I want to establish something here, do something special here. And then whatever happens next, happens. That’s my mindset.”

Celtic's new signing Kyogo Furuhashi (left) makes his debut as he competes with Hearts' debutant Beni Baningime during the cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle, on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Alan / SNS Group)

Back in the top flight, Hearts have returned with a renewed sense of purpose. Dropping well below expectations when last in the Premiership, they have re-group and recruited and over the opening seven games they have established themselves as one of the elite, vying for supremacy.

They face Motherwell, another of the early season pacesetters, at Tynecastle today, looking to extend the unbeaten league run to eight and vault city rivals Hibs and league leaders Rangers, at least until Sunday, when they will trade blows at Ibrox.

The jostling for position high in the standings has prompted speculation that this may be the year that a team out with the two big Glasgow sides could upset the odds at the very top and while it is too early, and too rash to make outlandish claims in that regard, Baningime refuses to limit ambitions or rule out the possibility of Hearts maintaining their challenge throughout the whole season.

“That’s on ourselves, that’s something we need to ask ourselves. Are we putting in the work, are we in the gym, are we bringing the intensity to training?

“If we do that then I believe we can push ourselves as much as possible. But that’s on us, not anyone else, it’s just on us.

“Should we limit our ambition? Not really. Leicester did it. I feel like sometimes that fear in your mind makes you want to settle for third. I think it’s really up to us. If we really believe in ourselves and we carry on working then we don’t know what the future holds. It’s exciting. There’s a buzz around the place. We just need to keep working hard and see what happens.

“‘Europe definitely has to be the goal. All the boys know that. We are doing well and beating teams and I think we should push for Europe and see exactly how far we can take ourselves. It’s easy to say we want to finish sixth or seventh. You can do that easily. But with the players we have and the ability of the players who are not playing we should push ourselves.”

Already established as a fans’ favourite, the way Baningime speaks is reflected in his play. On the pitch, he justifiably backs himself and he has no concern for reputations. But his real danger comes from the fact that his ability and footballing nous is galvanised by a humility that sees him dig deep, happily doing the grunt work necessary without ego or complaint and with a composure that tends to ensure the graft has been worthwhile.

As mature as his performances have been, the fact they are allied to a youthful effervescence and obvious enjoyment of the game makes him enjoyable to watch.

Joined in the middle of the park by fellow newcomer Cammy Devlin last weekend, the work ethic in and out of possession and ability to make good use of the ball when they have it prompted much excitement in the Tynecastle stands but the man who made his competitive debut for Everton against Chelsea says he is surrounded by quality every day in training.

“People think there’s a massive difference [between Everton and Hearts]. I don’t believe so. The difference is players are more consistent and they consistently put in the work but the boys are doing that here, as you can see from the results. For me, that’s the difference between really great players and the ones who fizzle out. Some get a little success and think, ‘ok I’m going to chill out now’. But that’s something my mum and day, my family and God have instilled in me, no matter if things are going badly, which they were for three years, you carry on working.

“And when they are going well, which they are right now, you carry on working.”