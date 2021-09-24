Beni Baningime leaves Hearts team-mates relishing playing alongside him

Beni Baningime has impressed in midfield for Hearts.

The former Everton player has been a revelation so far since moving to Tynecastle in the summer, establishing himself as a firm fans' favourite.

New Australian midfielder Devlin got his first taste of playing beside Baningime when he came off the bench to make his Hearts debut in the second half of last weekend's 2-2 draw away to Ross County.

He said: "Beni's getting rave reviews, and rightly so. He's come in from a big club and he's trying to prove himself at Hearts. He's a great guy and he's been really good to me since I arrived.

"On the pitch, he's been one of our most consistent players so it would be class to get the opportunity to play with him.

"We've spoken about how good it will be to get the chance to play together. I think we'd make a good partnership, but I feel everyone in the midfield at the moment is very good.

"Beni's a top guy and a great player, and he thoroughly deserves all the praise he's getting."

Devlin, who joined from Newcastle Jets, is hoping to make his Tynecastle debut when Livingston visit this Saturday.

He said: "I didn't get on in the derby (two weekends ago) but it was a great experience for me. The crowd was unbelievable so I'm really looking forward to getting out and playing in front of the home fans.

"Getting my first game at Ross County last weekend was a nice way to settle in and feel part of it all.

"As soon as I spoke to Hearts I knew it was right to come here and being here for the past few weeks has been confirmation of that. I'm buzzing.

"For any Australian kid to come to Europe is a dream so for me to get this opportunity, I had to jump at it and grab it with both hands. Everything's been good.