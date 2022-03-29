Beni Baningime: Hearts star ruled out until next season in huge injury blow

The 23-year-old limped off after 36 minutes in the 2-0 win over Livingston in the club's last outing before the international break.

Following assessment from specialists it was discovered he had damaged his cruciate and will now undergo surgery prior to a rehabilitation programme.

The club have not put a timeframe on his return but he won’t do so before the end of the season, meaning he will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibs next month.

Hearts have suffered a huge injury blow with Beni Baningime ruled out until next season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“First and foremost we’re all gutted for Beni," Robbie Neilson told the club’s website. "He came here to play football and, as everyone knows, he had been doing extremely well for us, so to now face a long period out is a hard one for him to take.

“He’s now got a bit of a journey to get back playing but we’re all absolutely behind him. Our medical team at the club is first class and he’ll get the best support from them, from his teammates and the coaching staff.

“We’re not going to put a timeframe on him returning because there is no pressure. We want him to come back in the best possible shape, as will the fans, and that will take as long as it takes.”

Since arriving from Everton Baningime has become a fan favourite and developed into an important player in the middle of the park, making 27 appearances.

In January, Neilson revealed there had been interest in the midfielder, as well as team-mate Cammy Devlin, prior to the transfer window opening.