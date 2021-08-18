Ben Woodburn's arrival date at Hearts hinges on talks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will decide when Ben Woodburn can join Hearts on loan.

The 21-year-old has agreed terms on a loan deal which will take him to Scotland until January and which could be extended beyond that point if all parties are content. He is ready to head north now but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make the final decision on when he is released.

Klopp and Woodburn held talks on Wednesday morning after the player trained with Liverpool’s first-team squad at their training complex in Kirkby. Klopp told Woodburn he is considering keeping him until nearer the end of the transfer window before letting him join Hearts.

The forward was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s opening Premier League win at Norwich City on Saturday and Klopp feels he may be needed for forthcoming matches against Burnley and Chelsea.

The Merseyside club are still working to bring in new players and also have injuries to contend with in their first-team squad. Those issues may delay Woodburn’s move to Tynecastle Park. Klopp is to make a final decision on the matter in the coming days but for now Woodburn remains in England.

Having previously spent periods on loan at Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool, the Welsh internationalist agreed to try Scotland after Hearts made an official approach to their counterparts at Anfield.

They are keen for him to join the squad at Riccarton as soon as possible and would like him involved in Sunday’s Premiership game against Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park. Whether that happens or not is down to Klopp and the Liverpool management team.