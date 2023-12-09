Barry Robson revels in Aberdeen getting deserved reward against Hearts and gives big Bojan Miovski injury update

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson was delighted that his players were on the right side of a Premiership result by ending a five-game winless run by triumphing 2-1 over Hearts at Pittodrie.

Leighton Clarkson netted a stoppage-time winner to give the Dons a crucial win over the Jambos. The visitors had led thanks to a first-half effort from Lawrence Shankland before Bojan Miovski netted his 12th goal of the season to restore parity eight minutes into the second half. The result pushes Aberdeen back into ninth place and only nine points off third in a congested league table, with Robson’s men having at least one game in hand over the clubs above them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We got three points, which is the most important thing,” said Robson. “I said to my players they’ve been hard done by at times this season. They have not got what they deserved from a lot of games. We got that today. Over the last three games that’s 57 shots we’ve had. And even the goal hit the post. It seems it is taking that for them to go in, but they deserved it, they’ve performed really well in some games and not got those rewards.

Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring Aberdeen's late winner over Hearts.

“Hearts are a good team, you have got to remember that. And in the first half we probably got caught between trying to play a bit more. The players got mixed up with the conditions, the rain and the wind. We were trying to pass it and go through them quickly and they were snapping onto it quickly. So we had to adapt and adjust and make some tweaks, but as the half went on we began to come into it.

“You see the chances we create as a team. They will go in. I’m pleased for them because they deserved to get that win. I get that we’re in Europe and a cup final but we need get our points tally better in the league. It’s been hard for everyone. The staff have been in seven days a week, it has been a gruelling schedule. Hopefully we’re coping with it a bit better.”

Robson was asked if the win alleviates some of the pressure on him, with the team’s recent performances coming under national scrutiny. The bullish manager responded: “We're about to play two massive matches against Frankfurt in the group stages and against Rangers in a cup final. That is what the players have achieved. Obviously our league form has not been what it should be but that three points can hopefully kick us on. We will want to build momentum but we will have to wait for that because we are still in the group stages and are in a cup final. That is the next two games."