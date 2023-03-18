Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson is only interested in sending the club’s fans home happy after being asked about the supporters chanting his name during the 3-0 win over Hearts.

The former Dons midfielder has now won 12 points from six games in temporary charge since replacing Jim Goodwin. The nature of the win, combined with the team being just four points off Hearts in the race for third, will see fans keen for Robson to be appointed on a permanent basis.

"That's nice, isn't it," he said. “I've been with the club a long time. I'm from up here. I'm not bothered about them singing my name, I just want to win football matches for them. I just want them to go home happy. Some of those fans have been working all week, they come here and just want to see a bit of excitement and want to go home with their families, with their mates, have a pint and chat about the game. That's what I'm in the job for. I just want them to be happy and enjoy watching their team.”

Robson revealed he has not spoken to chief executive Alan Burrows and the club's board regarding a permanent position as the head coach. “No, I've not spoken to them,” he said. “It's something you'll need to ask them.”

For Robson, it is about taking it one game at a time as he tries to take Aberdeen further up the table. The Dons are back in action after the international break when they travel to Perth to take on St Johnstone before matches against Kilmarnock and Ross County. The interim boss claims he won’t be looking at the table just yet.

"What I said was I would have a look at it Saturday night or Sunday,” he said. “I was quoted as that. It will be Sunday I'll be having a look at it. Let's just keep winning games. You know what I am like, I can only focus on one thing at a time and that's winning football matches and not looking any further. It was a good result for us today and they are a good side. Robbie has built a brilliant team and that has made the performance even better for me.”