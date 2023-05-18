Barry Robson expresses away fan desire as Aberdeen to be backed by 600 at Tynecastle for Hearts clash

The Dons faithful faced a scramble to snap up just over 600 tickets which were available for the club’s European showdown with Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Saturday. Due to demand from the home support, and a significant waiting list for season tickets, the Gorgie club have cut the allocation of all teams with the exception of Hibs.

A number of clubs have reduced the allocation for visiting supporters in recent years. The Dons did so in 2019 following a review which resulted in a segregation banner being placed beside the fence which separates the home and away fans. This season saw St Mirren limit Celtic and Rangers to one stand in a bid to increase their home support, while the final two Old Firm games in the Premiership were played without away fans.

Asked for his view on the general direction of away fans being squeezed out, Robson expressed a desire to “find a way of letting the opposition fans in… no matter what game”.

"I'm always a big believer that the game is about two teams so why have we not got two sets of fans there,” he said. “I always think that is the best way to go. You always have to remember that these people, no matter what fans they are, they pay their money to come and watch their football team and they want to have a day out, down to Edinburgh, down to Glasgow, down to Dundee so why would we take that away from them. It's poor. You shouldn't take that away from the fans. They are the life and blood of everything so whatever game it is they should have the right to watch their football team.

"I think all the clubs should get together, and the atmosphere is better as well. The players want to play with their fans there. I think we need to find a way of letting the opposition fans in all over, no matter what game. They work hard all week and just want to support their team and that goes for every club across the board.”