Barrie McKay: Hearts fans delight as star signs new three-year deal

The 27-year-old has penned a three-year deal, keeping him at Tynecastle Park until 2025.

Since arriving at the club in September, McKay has emerged as a fan favourite with his creative qualities in attack.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has set up the second most goals in the Scottish Premiership and created the most big chances in the league behind only James Tavernier and Liel Abada. In recent weeks he’s added goals to his game with strikes against Livingston and Ross County, the former earned him the goal of the month award for March.

Barrie McKay has signed a new Hearts deal. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Manager Robbie Neilson, speaking to the Hearts website, said: “I’m really pleased to get this deal done. It’s a real boost for everyone to have Barrie commit his future to the club.

“I knew what we were getting in Barrie when he joined us and he hasn’t disappointed. He seems to get better and better as the weeks go on, so to have him happy, settled and enjoying his football is brilliant.

“I’m excited to see where he can take his game to, and I’m just happy that he’ll be doing it in a maroon shirt.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “I think it’s a real statement of intent from all parties that Barrie has signed a long-term deal with the club.

“We want to keep our best players and challenge at the highest level possible, and to have someone of Barrie’s pedigree decide that this is the place where he wants to play his football speaks volumes about where the club is and where its going.”