Arnaud Djoum: Dundee United complete signing of former Hearts midfielder - contract length, when he can play
Dundee United have signed free agent Arnaud Djoum on a two-year deal.
The former Hearts midfielder, who has been training with Liam Fox’s team for the past week, has done enough to earn a contract at Tannadice and is the new manager’s first signing since being given the role on a permanent basis. A Cameroon internationalist with 28 caps, Djoum is available for selection for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match away at Ross County. Both clubs are sitting at the bottom of the league on eight points.
“I’m delighted that Arnaud has signed for us,” said Fox after the deal was announced on Friday night. “I worked with him at Hearts and already knew his qualities. He’s a very talented midfielder who will give us a different option. He has a terrific pedigree and has been very impressive since joining us in training two weeks ago. He looks sharp and is determined to make an impact on Scottish football again.”
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “When the opportunity arises to sign a player of Arnaud’s quality, you have to give it serious consideration. He perfectly fits the profile of the type of player we want at our club. He’s talented, experienced and an established international. We are confident Arnaud will be a valuable asset to us on the park and influential off it. He made an impact during his previous spell in Scotland and is well known to Liam from their time together at Hearts. We’ve worked hard to get this one over the line and expedited the work permit process to ensure he is available for selection as soon as possible.”