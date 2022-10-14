Arnaud Djoum is back in Scottish football with Dundee United.

The former Hearts midfielder, who has been training with Liam Fox’s team for the past week, has done enough to earn a contract at Tannadice and is the new manager’s first signing since being given the role on a permanent basis. A Cameroon internationalist with 28 caps, Djoum is available for selection for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match away at Ross County. Both clubs are sitting at the bottom of the league on eight points.

“I’m delighted that Arnaud has signed for us,” said Fox after the deal was announced on Friday night. “I worked with him at Hearts and already knew his qualities. He’s a very talented midfielder who will give us a different option. He has a terrific pedigree and has been very impressive since joining us in training two weeks ago. He looks sharp and is determined to make an impact on Scottish football again.”