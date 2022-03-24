Andy Irving: Ex-Hearts star set for summer move after German side withdraw from league

Former Hearts ace Andy Irving will likely be on the lookout for a new club this summer after his German side withdrew from the third tier.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:29 pm

Türkgücü München have filed for insolvency back in January which led to an 11-point deduction leaving the team propping up the 3.Liga table

Now they have taken the decision to withdraw from the league with their games annulled and points taken away from other sides in the division.

With Hearts keen to keep Irving at Tynecastle, he opted to make the move to Munich following the expiry of his deal in the summer.

Andy Irving is set to be available in the summer. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

On arriving at his new club he said he “had the big dream of playing in Germany for some time”.

The midfielder, who impressed over the previous two campaigns at Tynecastle, made 27 appearances, 13 from the start and scored one goal, while he caught the eye with some of his incisive passing.

