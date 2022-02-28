Andy Halliday: Hearts midfielder signs two-year contract extension

Andy Halliday has signed a contract extension at Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The new deal will keep the 30-year-old at Tynecastle until the end of the 2023/24 season.

He has become an important squad player across the past two seasons, making 56 appearances in a variety of roles.

Manager Robbie Neilson sees his versatility and experience as important for the squad dynamic.

“It’s great news that Andy has committed his future to the club,” he told the club's website.

“He’s a really experienced player and someone you need in your dressing room. He gives his all on the pitch and I know the fans appreciate the fact that you get nothing less than 100% from him.

“It’s a bonus for us that he is so versatile, as anyone watching our win over St Mirren at the weekend would’ve seen when he came on to slot in at right full-back.

“I’m happy he’s going to be here for another two years and he will continue to be an important part of this squad as we aim to keep on progressing.”

Halliday joined in September 2020 after leaving Rangers.

“A big part of any success at a football club is stability and we’ve been working hard to ensure that, where merited, we keep that continuity going,” sporting director Joe Savage said.

“We obviously got some of our key senior players signed up earlier in the year and Andy penning a new deal was the next piece of the jigsaw.

“Andy is a winner and you can see that when he goes out onto the pitch. He’s a great role model for younger players and I’m happy that we will continue to reap the benefits of his professionalism for another two years.”