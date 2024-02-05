Andrew McKinlay sets out Hearts Lawrence Shankland stance and reveals fresh deals for two key players are close

Hearts are sitting pretty on and off the pitch right now, with their mood further enhanced by holding on to talismanic striker Lawrence Shankland for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored 21 goals this season and with Hearts sitting third in the cinch Premiership, 12 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock, they are very much in pole position to finish best of the rest this term. Doing so would vindicate the stance the Jambos took on Shankland when speculation started to mount about his future. While there were never any formal bids for Shankland, the Hearts hierarchy made it clear that only an exceptional bid would tempt them into selling.

Rangers and some clubs in the upper echelons of the English Championship were claimed to be weighing up a move. Two improved contract offers have been rebuffed by Shankland and his representatives – he has 18 months left on his current deal – but Hearts are relaxed about the situation. The most important thing for them is the Scotland forward continues to lead their line.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay, speaking at an event to mark the opening of Hearts’ Tynecastle Park Hotel that should open up a new revenue stream for the capital club, says he never truly panicked about losing Lawrence Shankland. The directors did have a selling price, but with it being likely north of £5million, they were confident that nobody would trigger it. Given the potential rewards of reaching the group stages of European football, Hearts did their sums and worked out his value.

“I can only speak personally, but I didn't believe we would get a bid from anyone,” said McKinlay. “Now, I don't know if that is because we said it would take an exceptional price – I have no idea – but you still get to transfer deadline day and you wonder if someone is going to come in with even a silly bid, or throw something in. But absolutely nothing. We're delighted and as we said from day one, we wanted to keep Lawrence. And we've managed to achieve that. It's great that we've got him for at least another 18 months and we'll see how things pan out.

"There were some numbers – and those numbers, without going into detail, were predicated on what happens if we sell Lawrence and we don't get group-stage football. And we know exactly what that's worth, so it had to be in that ballpark and upward of that ballpark for it to make any sense. That's not to say we wouldn't get third without Lawrence – but it certainly would have been a massive high risk. I think people forget that the Scottish transfer record sits at £4.6million between Scottish clubs [Hibs and Celtic] and that was Scott Brown a good few years ago. And it would have to be in excess of something like that. Were we really expecting the Scottish transfer record to be broken? I don't think so – and there was never any hint that it was going to be."

Hearts have tried to persuade Shankland that his long-term future is at Gorgie by offering him a bumper contract, the latest of which was tabled last week. Both have been rejected. Shankland said at the weekend that he is open to resuming talks but admitted he has “a lot of consider”. Planning to talk it all over with his family, the former Dundee United striker is very aware that he is at his peak of potential earnings. McKinlay also expects further discussions – but also remains pragmatic on where both parties are at.

“Any contract we've put on the table we've been told that they wouldn't be acceptable to him so that's where they sit,” continued McKinlay. “The deadline is gone so there is nothing on the table at the moment. Does that mean there won't be ongoing chats? I'm sure there will be but who knows. At the moment we are pleased we have got through this period, we made what we thought were really good offers. You can't force someone to stay. Players have the power to run down the contract if they want. I'd be surprised if there weren't further conversations at some point. At the moment I suspect we are all drawing a line under this. Hopefully, we can just get on with the football and play. You never say never because his agents might come and speak to us, who knows. From my perspective, the line has been drawn under this chapter and we just need to focus we stay in third place.