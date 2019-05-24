Alan Pattullo: Set-piece prowess gives hope to Hearts

There’s a reason why a triple treble has never been achieved before, just as a double treble hadn’t before last season. It’s a near-impossible feat.

Celtic’s domestic cup record has been perfect for three seasons. They’ve not even needed extra time or a replay to rack up 26 consecutive victories under Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon.

So the gloom that has attached itself to Hearts’ bid to stop what many regard as an immovable force is understandable. But on cup final morning, there is always hope. Sadly, the desperate rumours that Steven Naismith, pictured, might make a cameo appearance are just that – desperate rumours. He won’t be risked. But then Hearts did beat Rodgers’ Invincibles without him.

There is also the chance Celtic might suffer a red card or be architects of their own downfall – Scott Bain’s error handed Hearts an unlikely equaliser last week.

And then there is Hearts’ set-piece prowess, covered in this space prior to their semi-final win over Inverness (earned courtesy of yes, three goals from set-pieces). One thing is certain: with another FA Cup final bore-fest out of the way, all eyes are on Hampden this afternoon.