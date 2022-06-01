Alan Forrest: Hearts confirm signing of winger from Livingston on 2-year deal

The 25-year-old becomes the club’s first summer recruit ahead of what could be a busy window at Tynecastle Park.

Forrest, who scored nine goals in 59 Premiership appearances for Livi, has signed a two-year deal.

Having spent the majority of his career with Ayr United, his move to the Tony Macaroni Arena has seen his career progress and he is capable of playing different attacking roles.

“We're delighted to get Alan on board,” Hearts boss Robbie Neilson told the club’s website.

"We watched his performances for Livingston last season and were really impressed. His development over the last 18 months has been excellent, and we knew we wanted him pretty quickly.

"He's quick, direct, and will offer a real threat going forward. Very pleased to have him here."

Sporting director Joe Savage revealed Forrest was one of the club's “main targets”.

Alan Forrest has signed a two-year deal with Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"We're respectful of other clubs, so we didn't want to speak to Alan before the season had concluded,” he said.

"Livingston granted us permission to speak and we had a chat with Alan after his holiday. We're delighted to get it signed and sealed, because we think he's going to be a good player for us."

Hearts have also been linked with a move for Kye Rowles, the Australian centre-back who plays for Central Coast Mariners.