Aidy White one of 11 players leaving Hearts with Andy Irving still undecided

Aidy White is one of 11 players leaving Hearts.

The English defender is one of a host of players leaving the Edinburgh club, including former captain Christophe Berra and goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

White joined Hearts in 2019 under then-manager Craig Levein and moves on after helping the club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of others whose contracts expire today have also been released. Midfielder Andy Irving has been offered a new contract but has yet to accept.

As revealed by the Evening News last week, he is legally entitled to accept Hearts’ proposal for a further two weeks.

Hearts confirmed the departures in a statement on the official club website. “11 players will leave Hearts upon expiration of their contracts over the next ten days,” it read.

“The contracts of Aidy White, Christophe Berra, Zdenek Zlamal, Harry Cochrane, Elliott Frear, Sean Ward and Leeroy Makovora all expire today.

“Olly Lee, Colin Doyle, Lewis Moore and Craig Wighton will move on from the club after their deals end on June 9th.

“Gervane Kastaneer will return to his parent club Coventry City following his loan spell at Tynecastle.

“Whilst Andy Irving’s contract expires today, under FIFA rules in relation to training compensation, a player has until June 14 to accept the contract offer made to him.

“The club would like to thank each player leaving Hearts for their efforts every time they pulled on a maroon shirt and we wish them all the best in the future.”