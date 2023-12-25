Aidan Denholm has two Christmas wishes - and they involve Lawrence Shankland and Hibs

When it comes to festive wishes, Aidan Denholm has a couple of crackers. The 20-year-old lifelong Hearts supporter is hoping that another impressive showing, against St Mirren at the weekend, will be enough to convince his Jambos boss Steven Naimsith to gift him what he hopes would be a winning capital derby debut and, like every other fan of the Gorgie club, his fingers are crossed that in-form captain Lawrence Shankland will remain at Tynecastle beyond the January transfer window.

The pair were two of the side’s top performers as Hearts backed up their away win to Celtic with a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory over Stephen Robinson’s side to move clear in third place ahead of the trip to Leith. And, having watched as Shankland weighed in with another couple of quality goals to take his club tally for the season to 15, Denholm recognises the importance of retaining his services.

“We can't control what goes on, that's up to the club but if Shankland is still here come the end of January we know he is going to be so important for us,” said Denholm. “He is a great captain and a great role model. Hopefully he will still be here. I’m learning so much from him on and off the pitch. His quality on the pitch is different class, you can see that. He has scored 15 for us now, which is amazing, and playing alongside him is a huge honour. But it’s not just that. Off the pitch as well, he is a really, really nice guy and he has been through some of the same things as me, going on loan and sometimes not playing, and he has taught me how to deal with that. I think it’s crucial that if we can keep him, we do.”

Aidan Denholm embraces Lawrence Shankland after the striker continued his rich vein of Hearts form against St Mirren.

Growing into an influential player himself, Denholm was trusted to shine at Parkhead and held onto his position, alongside Beni Baningime in the middle of the park, against St Mirren. He is keeping his fingers crossed that the performance has earned him a taste of derby action. It would be his debut in such a fixture.

“It is everything, really,” continued Denholm. “I have never played in one but I know what it means as a fan and I know the fans are passionate about winning it. We know it will be a tough game, going down there. I have been there as a fan, winning away, and it’s amazing. I was at the 3-1 one when Conor Washington and all that scored [March 2020], so I know what it takes to win and I’m hoping I can play a role in that this time.

“I was actually there when Alim Ozturk scored the equaliser [October 2014]. I was in the stand with my dad for that one and it was probably one of the most iconic ones. When he was lining up that shot I was thinking ‘not a chance’ but it was a moment to remember.