Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay and ex-Hearts star Aaron Hickey out of Scotland under-21 squad

Calvin Ramsay and Aaron Hickey have both been forced to pull out of the Scotland under-21 squad through injury.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:50 pm
Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey celebrates after scoring against Lazio. Picture: SNS
Former Hearts man Hickey has yet to feature for the under-21s. He scored this past weekend for Bologna in Italy’s Serie A.

Aberdeen ace Ramsay made his debut for Scot Gemmill’s side in the 1-1 draw away to Turkey last month. He provided an assist in his club side’s defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

Scotland host Denmark on Thursday in the latest match for European Championship qualifying.

