Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay and ex-Hearts star Aaron Hickey out of Scotland under-21 squad

Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey celebrates after scoring against Lazio. Picture: SNS

Former Hearts man Hickey has yet to feature for the under-21s. He scored this past weekend for Bologna in Italy’s Serie A.

Aberdeen ace Ramsay made his debut for Scot Gemmill’s side in the 1-1 draw away to Turkey last month. He provided an assist in his club side’s defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland host Denmark on Thursday in the latest match for European Championship qualifying.

Message from the editor