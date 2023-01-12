Aberdeen star Christian Ramirez linked with a return to MLS as Lewis Morgan set for new deal

Christian Ramirez could be set to depart Aberdeen for a return to MLS, according to reports in the player's homeland.

Pro Soccer Wire reports the player is close to an agreement with the league with Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes both interested in securing the 31-year-old ahead of the new season which begins on February 5.

Ramirez has been a bit-part player for the Dons this season after Jim Goodwin rebuilt the squad during the summer following a tenth place finish in the Scottish Premiership. While he finished the season with 15 goals it was expected he would depart in the summer window after falling down the pecking order with the arrivals of Duk and Bojan Miovski. The striker was even touted for a possible late move to Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a surprise move, the two-time American international was handed a surprise start in a recent 0-0 draw with Ross County, his first since a 5-0 win over Stirling Albion in the League Cup. He has been used off the bench eight times this campaign.

Meanwhile, former Celtic star Lewis Morgan is reportedly nearing a new deal under the ‘Targeted Allocation Money’ with New York Red Bulls. It would see the Scotland international earn a multi-year extension. He was a revelation for the Red Bulls after joining from Inter Miami, scoring 18 goals in 37 appearances.

The 26-year-old made the move to MLS in 2020 after struggling to hold down a permanent position within the first-team squad at Parkhead following a move from St Mirren. He made 31 appearances for Celtic during a spell which included a loan stint at Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad