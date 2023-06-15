Aberdeen are closing in on the signing of Leighton Clarkson on a permanent deal from Liverpool after this past season's successful loan.

The Dons had been hoping to strike a deal for the midfielder after playing an integral part in the team’s third-place finish which meant they enter the Europa League play-off off and are guaranteed European group stage football and eight fixtures.

Clarkson had hinted at the end of the season that he would return for next season. Liverpool were open for the player moving on permanently despite one year left on his deal but Aberdeen faced competition from English Championship clubs. His form north of the border caught the eye with his some excellent long-range strikes, assists and his versatility in midfield.

It is yet unclear how the deal will be structured but the 21-year-old could become the club’s record signing after Paul Bernard who cost a seven-figure fee in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Premiership rivals Hearts could suffer a transfer blow with Josh Ginnelly considering a host of offers from England, while he has been linked with a move abroad to Maccabi Haifa, the Israeli league champions. According to the Evening News, three second tier sides have made their move.

Ginnelly emerged as a key player for the club last season, moving into a central striker role. He formed a fantastic partnership with Lawrence Shankland and finished as the club's second top scorer with 13 in all competitions. He spoke earlier this year about a desire to consider all options with his preference the one which works out best for his family.