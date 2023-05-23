Aberdeen receive huge injury boost, key trio to return, how Dons can secure 3rd ahead of Hearts

Aberdeen are set to be boosted by the return of three key first-team stars for their huge Premiership encounter with St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday night.

The Dons were without Graeme Shinnie, Ross McCrorie and Duk for their trip to Tynecastle Park on Saturday. The visitors, despite taking a one-goal lead, lost 2-1 allowing Hearts to close the gap in the race for third place to two points. Barry Robson will have all three available to face the Buddies, however.

Shinnie served the final game of his four-game suspension at the weekend, while McCrorie and Duk trained ahead of Wednesday evening’s encounter. All three have been key players for manager Barry Robson and the style he wants to play. Shinnie has been captain, while McCrorie provides plenty of running power at right wing-back. Aberdeen, meanwhile, don’t have a player who can replicate the all-action forward play of Duk. The Cape Verde international is excellent at getting the team up the pitch, while he has scored 16 goals in the league.

Aberdeen know they could secure third place ahead of Hearts and Hibs in front of their own fans. They currently have a two-point lead over the Tynecastle Park side and a six-point advantage over Lee Johnson’s men. If they defeat St Mirren and Hearts fail to win against Rangers at Ibrox their position as best of the rest will be confirmed. Should Celtic win the Scottish Cup the Dons will enter the Europa League play-off round and be guaranteed group stage football, either in the Europa League if they win the play-off tie or the Conference League if they lose.